Texas Sets Course for Cautious Automated Vehicle Future

In a significant policy shift, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has enacted legislation mandating a state permit for autonomous vehicle operations. This move comes as Tesla gears up for a robotaxi trial in Austin, set for Sunday. The law, effective from September 1, emphasizes safety in the burgeoning driverless-vehicle sector.

The new legislation, although easing Texas' previous anti-regulation approach, draws bipartisan support aimed at ensuring cautious advancement in autonomous technology. Companies must prove their vehicles can operate safely, meeting at least 'Level 4' autonomy, and they may face permit revocation if deemed unsafe.

The planned Tesla trial in Austin, featuring limited Model Y vehicles under controlled conditions, underscores Tesla's ambition amidst lingering safety concerns. The company aims to reassure the public, amidst scrutiny from regulators, by incorporating 'safety monitors' and restricting operational areas.

