HCLTech and AMD Forge Cutting-Edge Alliance to Drive Global Digital Transformation

HCLTech and AMD have formed a strategic alliance to enhance global digital transformation through AI, digital, and cloud solutions. The partnership will create innovation labs, training programs, and joint development centers, providing enterprises with advanced tools and customized solutions to navigate the fast-evolving digital landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

HCLTech and AMD have announced a strategic partnership to drive enterprise digital transformation worldwide. The collaboration aims to leverage advanced AI, digital, and cloud solutions to elevate enterprise operations and customer experiences.

The alliance will establish innovation labs and training programs, providing a robust digital ecosystem for enterprises. These initiatives include proof-of-concept tests to expedite the market launch of innovative tools, alongside workforce reskilling to ensure businesses remain adaptable.

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD's Chair and CEO, highlighted the alliance's potential to offer leading-edge solutions across industries, while HCLTech's CEO, C Vijayakumar, emphasized the synergy of combining technological expertise to keep businesses ahead of technological trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

