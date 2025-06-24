HCLTech and AMD Forge Cutting-Edge Alliance to Drive Global Digital Transformation

HCLTech and AMD have announced a strategic partnership to drive enterprise digital transformation worldwide. The collaboration aims to leverage advanced AI, digital, and cloud solutions to elevate enterprise operations and customer experiences.

The alliance will establish innovation labs and training programs, providing a robust digital ecosystem for enterprises. These initiatives include proof-of-concept tests to expedite the market launch of innovative tools, alongside workforce reskilling to ensure businesses remain adaptable.

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD's Chair and CEO, highlighted the alliance's potential to offer leading-edge solutions across industries, while HCLTech's CEO, C Vijayakumar, emphasized the synergy of combining technological expertise to keep businesses ahead of technological trends.

