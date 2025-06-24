Left Menu

India's 5G Revolution: A Surge Towards 2030

India's 5G subscriber base is projected to triple by 2030, reaching approximately 980 million. Meanwhile, 4G users are expected to decrease significantly. The Ericsson Mobility Report highlights robust 5G infrastructure development, spurred by a growing demand for data and widespread adoption of 5G-enabled devices.

Updated: 24-06-2025 20:44 IST
India is poised for a dramatic expansion in its 5G user base, with Ericsson projecting a threefold increase to around 980 million subscribers by 2030. This surge is contrasted by a predicted 60 percent decline in 4G users, dropping to 230 million, as the country pivots towards faster connectivity options.

The latest Ericsson Mobility Report suggests that by the end of 2024, 5G will account for nearly a quarter of all mobile subscriptions in India. By 2030, this figure is expected to leap to 75 percent, underscoring the nation's rapid digital transformation.

India currently leads the globe in data traffic, with an average of 32 GB per user each month. Ericsson anticipates this number will nearly double to 62 GB by 2030. The report emphasizes the need for expanded 5G infrastructures, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, to meet soaring demand and improve data accessibility.

