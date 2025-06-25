Isar Aerospace Secures Major Funding for Satellite Launch Expansion
German startup Isar Aerospace secured €150 million from U.S. firm Eldridge Industries for expanded satellite launch services. Despite a failed test launch, the company aims to enhance Europe's aerospace presence, rivaling SpaceX and meeting global satellite service demand.
German space startup Isar Aerospace has raised €150 million in funding from American investment firm Eldridge Industries, as announced on Wednesday. The funds will be used to expand the company's satellite launch services.
The investment reflects Isar Aerospace's commitment to meeting global demands for flexible satellite launch solutions. CEO Daniel Metzler emphasized the company's role in providing markets and governments with independent access to space.
Despite a recent setback with a failed test launch in March, the company is resolute in enhancing Europe's standing in the aerospace sector, competing with giants like Elon Musk's SpaceX.
