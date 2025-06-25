Isar Aerospace Secures Major Funding for Satellite Launch Expansion

German space startup Isar Aerospace has raised €150 million in funding from American investment firm Eldridge Industries, as announced on Wednesday. The funds will be used to expand the company's satellite launch services.

The investment reflects Isar Aerospace's commitment to meeting global demands for flexible satellite launch solutions. CEO Daniel Metzler emphasized the company's role in providing markets and governments with independent access to space.

Despite a recent setback with a failed test launch in March, the company is resolute in enhancing Europe's standing in the aerospace sector, competing with giants like Elon Musk's SpaceX.

(With inputs from agencies.)