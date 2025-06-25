Mizoram's E-Office Leap: Pioneering Digital Governance

The government of Mizoram has embarked on a digital transformation journey by launching an e-office system aimed at streamlining official functions and enhancing governance. The initiative was highlighted by state Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Dr Vanlalthlana during a Wednesday press conference.

Introduced on April 18 at the state secretariat, the e-office system initially operated as a pilot program in four departments, including the school education department and the Public Works Department (PWD). It has now been extended to all 41 departments, as well as the Chief Minister's Office.

The Central government allocated Rs 1.99 crore for rolling out e-offices under the State Collaborative Initiative scheme. With over 6,000 files already created, the e-office system reportedly enhances efficiency by enabling officials to manage files digitally and work remotely. The initiative is part of a broader effort to upgrade government websites, though some have faced temporary accessibility issues during server transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)