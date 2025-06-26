Vipul Organics Ltd Expands into Membrane Manufacturing for Water Treatment

On Thursday, specialty chemicals firm Vipul Organics Ltd announced its foray into membrane manufacturing, aiming to leverage the expanding global water treatment sector.

The BSE-listed enterprise, renowned for pigments and dyes, sees this shift as a strategic expansion into sustainable technology domains.

Globally, the water and wastewater treatment industry is valued at USD 323.32 billion in 2023 and poised to grow significantly. Meanwhile, India's market is projected to surge, underlining the potential for Vipul Organics' new venture.

Managing Director Vipul P Shah highlighted the company's established proficiency in specialty chemicals and its prior experience with zero-liquid discharge technologies as foundational to this development.

The new venture, under Dr Vatsal Shah, who holds expertise in membrane technology, will establish a dedicated facility in Gujarat aimed at serving both domestic and international sectors.

According to the company, this advancement is poised to minimize business risks, expand technological repertoire, and align with industry trends towards sustainability and reduced water usage.

