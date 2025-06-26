Left Menu

Vipul Organics Ltd Expands into Membrane Manufacturing for Water Treatment

Vipul Organics Ltd is expanding into membrane manufacturing, targeting the booming water treatment market. This strategic move diversifies its portfolio with sustainable technologies. The global market is projected to reach USD 617.81 billion by 2032, while India's market is expected to grow annually by 10.6 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:09 IST
Vipul Organics Ltd Expands into Membrane Manufacturing for Water Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, specialty chemicals firm Vipul Organics Ltd announced its foray into membrane manufacturing, aiming to leverage the expanding global water treatment sector.

The BSE-listed enterprise, renowned for pigments and dyes, sees this shift as a strategic expansion into sustainable technology domains.

Globally, the water and wastewater treatment industry is valued at USD 323.32 billion in 2023 and poised to grow significantly. Meanwhile, India's market is projected to surge, underlining the potential for Vipul Organics' new venture.

Managing Director Vipul P Shah highlighted the company's established proficiency in specialty chemicals and its prior experience with zero-liquid discharge technologies as foundational to this development.

The new venture, under Dr Vatsal Shah, who holds expertise in membrane technology, will establish a dedicated facility in Gujarat aimed at serving both domestic and international sectors.

According to the company, this advancement is poised to minimize business risks, expand technological repertoire, and align with industry trends towards sustainability and reduced water usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025