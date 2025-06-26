Chinese Automakers Eye Africa's Untapped Electric Vehicle Market

Chinese automakers are setting their sights on Africa as a key region for electric and hybrid vehicle expansion. Faced with export restrictions in the U.S. and Europe and a saturated market, vehicle manufacturers like BYD, Chery Auto, and Great Wall Motor see Africa as ripe for growth, using competitive pricing strategies to attract new customers.

Despite obstacles such as low consumer incomes and limited charging infrastructure, these companies are eyeing South Africa as a strategic launching pad for broader African market penetration. Chery, for instance, is considering local partnerships or building factories to manufacture vehicles domestically, benefiting from government incentives for locally made products.

While the African automotive market remains small, industry sources identify substantial growth potential. South African car production is expected to increase significantly by 2035 with proper incentives. Chinese automakers are hoping their blend of affordability and advanced technology will set them apart from traditional players and drive widespread adoption of hybrids and electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)