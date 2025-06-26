Skyward Expansion: Skye Air and Arrive AI Revolutionize Drone Delivery

Skye Air Mobility and US-based Arrive AI have announced a new partnership aimed at transforming the automated delivery landscape in India. This strategic alliance will focus on enhancing the drone delivery network that Skye Air currently operates in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

The collaboration will see the development and installation of special mailboxes, known as Arrive Points, across various cities. Starting with 60 units in Gurugram, the initiative plans large-scale expansion in alignment with Skye Air's growth blueprint, targeting a total of 500 Arrive Points in the future.

Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Skye Air, emphasized the timely nature of this partnership. As Skye Air scales its operations and enters new markets like Bengaluru, these automated delivery solutions will play a crucial role in optimizing logistics and customer service.

