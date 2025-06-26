BBC Launches Paid Subscriptions in U.S. Amid Funding Reforms

The BBC, seeking to diversify its revenue sources, has launched a paid subscription service in the United States. This strategic move comes amid ongoing discussions with the British government regarding funding structures, following a noted decline in licence fee payments from traditional TV viewers shifting to online platforms.

Effective immediately, U.S. users frequenting the BBC's news site will be charged $49.99 per year for unlimited access, including a 24-hour news livestream. In contrast, the service remains free for UK users under the broadcaster's public service obligations. Currently, the site boasts a global reach of 139 million, with nearly 60 million from the U.S.

According to Rebecca Glashow, CEO of BBC Global Media & Streaming, the new model is designed to engage audiences with free access to casual readers while offering premium content to subscribers. The BBC's Royal Charter review, set for post-2027, aims to forge a sustainable future beyond the current framework, incorporating inflation-tied fee adjustments.