Left Menu

BBC Launches Paid Subscriptions in U.S. Amid Funding Reforms

The BBC has introduced paid subscriptions for U.S. users, marking a shift in its revenue strategy while negotiations over its funding model continue with the British government. Priced at $49.99 annually, this aims to counter declining licence fee payments amid growing online content consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:40 IST
BBC Launches Paid Subscriptions in U.S. Amid Funding Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The BBC, seeking to diversify its revenue sources, has launched a paid subscription service in the United States. This strategic move comes amid ongoing discussions with the British government regarding funding structures, following a noted decline in licence fee payments from traditional TV viewers shifting to online platforms.

Effective immediately, U.S. users frequenting the BBC's news site will be charged $49.99 per year for unlimited access, including a 24-hour news livestream. In contrast, the service remains free for UK users under the broadcaster's public service obligations. Currently, the site boasts a global reach of 139 million, with nearly 60 million from the U.S.

According to Rebecca Glashow, CEO of BBC Global Media & Streaming, the new model is designed to engage audiences with free access to casual readers while offering premium content to subscribers. The BBC's Royal Charter review, set for post-2027, aims to forge a sustainable future beyond the current framework, incorporating inflation-tied fee adjustments.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025