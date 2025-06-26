Left Menu

Government Gears Up for AI Advancement Amid Global Surge

Key government ministries informed a parliamentary panel about the country's readiness to progress in AI. A coordination committee, with officials from various departments, monitors AI growth. AI's role in defence and its threats, such as deep fakes, were central to the discussions headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, key government ministries presented to a parliamentary panel their plans for advancing the critical field of artificial intelligence (AI). A coordination committee comprising various departments is actively monitoring AI's expansion across sectors.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, heard from top officials of the Union ministries of home, defence, power, and communications. Dubey emphasized the nation's readiness for AI, noting both its developmental and threatening aspects, such as deep fakes.

The discussions highlighted AI's significant role in national defence, including operations like Sindoor, and its utility against Naxalism. The committee also addressed concerns regarding infiltrations and related infrastructure issues, emphasizing the main agenda: AI's impact and progress. Prime Minister Modi's participation in the AI Action Summit in Paris was noted as part of these ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

