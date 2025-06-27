Left Menu

OPPO K13x 5G: Durability Meets Style in a Sleek Package

The OPPO K13x 5G, launched in India, is hailed as the toughest 5G smartphone in its category. Priced under ₹15,000, it combines aerospace-grade materials with stylish design. Featuring advanced durability certifications, a powerful battery, vivid display, and AI-enhanced camera features, it aims to redefine smartphone innovation.

Updated: 27-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:56 IST
In an effort to redefine the affordable smartphone segment, OPPO India has launched the OPPO K13x 5G. Priced below ₹15,000, this device promises durability with its aerospace-grade materials and certifications, including SGS Gold Drop-Resistance and MIL-STD 810-H Shock Resistance.

The K13x also boasts a 6000mAh battery supporting the 45W SUPERVOOC fast charge, ensuring extensive usage and speedy replenishes. Its AI-enhanced camera system, featuring a 50MP AI Dual Camera, offers superior photo quality, fulfilling the needs of creators and everyday users alike.

Marking a new initiative in the Made in India campaign, the K13x 5G merges robust build with a stylish exterior, providing a phone that is both resilient and aesthetically pleasing. Available in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach, it stands as a testament to OPPO's commitment to innovation and quality.

