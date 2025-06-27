Left Menu

Sisters Make Waves: Irish Trio at the Helm of Sailing History

In Slovenia, three Irish sisters are making history at the Optimist World Championship. Competing alongside global trailblazers, they're part of Ireland's first all-female team at this prestigious regatta. The event is a major stepping stone for young sailors, with 287 competitors from 66 nations showcasing emerging talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic moment for Irish sailing, three sisters are leading the charge at this week's Optimist World Championship in Slovenia. Maeve, Emily, and Lily Donagh have already made headlines by dominating the national championships, and they are now representing Ireland at the 2025 regatta in Portoroz.

This marks a significant achievement as the sisters, alongside teammates Charlotte Crosbie and Holly Cantwell, form the country's inaugural all-female squad at the event. Notably, other countries like Hong Kong have also entered all-girl teams, while nations such as India, Paraguay, and the Philippines send female sailors as their sole representatives.

The championship, which includes 287 sailors from 66 nations, is recognized as a crucial stepping stone in the world of competitive sailing. The Optimist class is the most popular youth racing category and serves as a foundation for future Olympic hopefuls, highlighted by Ben Ainslie's storied career start in this class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

