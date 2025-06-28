U.S. Lawmakers Urge Commerce to Probe OnePlus Security Risks

Two United States lawmakers have urged the Commerce Department to investigate possible security risks posed by OnePlus smartphones sold in the U.S., according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar and Democrat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed concern that these devices might gather and transmit extensive user data, including sensitive personal information, to servers based in China without explicit consent from users.

The Commerce Department, along with the Information and Communications Technology and Services program, has been requested to examine the phones sold on Verizon and T-Mobile networks by major retailers like BestBuy and Amazon.com. This follows recent regulatory actions against other Chinese telecom entities amid ongoing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)