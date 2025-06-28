Left Menu

WANotifier Joins TinySeed Accelerator, Targets Product Expansion

WANotifier, a WhatsApp marketing SaaS platform based in India, joins TinySeed's Fall 2024 accelerator. The move aims to enhance product development and market reach to help small businesses automate interactions on WhatsApp. WANotifier focuses on delivering user-friendly software, competing in the competitive SaaS landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:00 IST
WANotifier, an innovative WhatsApp marketing SaaS platform, has officially joined TinySeed's Fall 2024 accelerator batch, opening new opportunities for product development and market expansion. The platform, based on the official WhatsApp API, aims to simplify and automate business interactions through WhatsApp.

Founded in 2022, WANotifier is designed to streamline marketing, improve customer engagement, and enhance automation. As a Meta Tech Partner, it offers a distinct approach with 0% API markup and customizable onboarding, setting it apart in the competitive SaaS market. The inclusion in TinySeed marks a significant milestone for the company.

Founder Ram Shengale expressed excitement about joining TinySeed, emphasizing the value of gaining insights and advice from the accelerator's network and mentors. The funding will primarily focus on product development, aiming to achieve feature parity with competitors and penetrate new market segments efficiently.

