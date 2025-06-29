India's IT Majors Reposition for AI-Driven Future

India's top IT companies are making strategic pivots to align with the growing importance of artificial intelligence in the global market. Companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are shifting their focus from primary AI research to high-margin, integrative applications.

The annual reports of these firms highlight their commitment to transforming into AI-native enterprises, emphasizing roles as integrators rather than pioneers of foundational AI. Instead of investing heavily in building AI models, they are leveraging partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia to access cutting-edge models and infrastructure.

This approach includes substantial investment in human capital, as seen with TCS training over 100,000 staff in advanced AI skills, and Infosys engaging over 270,000 employees in AI-Awareness programs. The strategy aims to embed AI seamlessly within organizations, ensuring they stay at the forefront of the anticipated USD 1.3 trillion AI-enabled market boom.