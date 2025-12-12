Wipro Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Revolutionize Enterprise AI

IT services leader Wipro has intensified its collaboration with Google Cloud, aiming to revolutionize enterprise operations with the deployment of Gemini Enterprise. The platform is set to transform core corporate functions such as finance, HR, and customer support, aiming for operational efficiency and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

This strategic move is part of Wipro's Client Zero strategy, where AI solutions are first internally tested before being offered to clients. COO Sanjeev Jain highlighted that this AI-driven approach is not only a step towards the future of work but also sets a new standard for responsible AI adoption globally.

To further this initiative, a Google Cloud Gemini Experience Zone was inaugurated in Bengaluru, showcasing over 200 AI agents applicable to industries like healthcare and banking. Additionally, Wipro has initiated a partnership with Microsoft, launching a Microsoft Innovation Hub to co-create AI solutions across various sectors.