Avas Wellness Center and Spa to Anchor a Growing Wellness-Driven Ecosystem in Alibaug

Avas, the trailblazer in wellness-led luxury living, is gearing up to open the doors to its much-anticipated Avas Wellness Center and Spa in mid-2026, a cornerstone in the brand's expanding hospitality and wellness verticals. Nestled in the heart of Alibaug's lush landscape, the center will offer a curated escape into stillness, healing, and intentional living. Slated to open soon, the Avas Wellness Center and Spa is envisioned as a deeply restorative sanctuary offering integrative treatments that blend time-honoured traditions with contemporary therapies. From full-body massages and Ayurvedic consultations to guided mindfulness practices and recovery rituals, the space is designed to promote holistic well-being, drawing from both Eastern wisdom and modern science. The center will feature a thoughtfully curated range of experiences designed to nourish body, mind, and spirit. Multiple therapy rooms will offer healing treatments rooted in traditional and modern wellness. A state-of-the-art gymnasium and Yoga and Pilates Studio will support strength, flexibility, and mindful movement. Guests can enjoy seasonal, wellness-focused cuisine at the farm to table restaurant, along with fresh blends from the juice bar. Grooming and self care are elevated through the Avas Salon and Beauty and Skin Clinic, offering cutting edge therapies. A leisure pool invites relaxation, while the immersive Room of Wonderment offers a multisensory journey into sound, scent, and stillness. "The Avas Wellness Center and Spa will anchor our broader mission of creating spaces that support healing, longevity, and inner calm," says Aditya Kilachand, Founder and CEO Avas Wellness. "It's not just about luxury, it's about living well, deeply and mindfully." The center forms part of Avas Wellness, the brand's growing portfolio of wellness-focused experiences and lifestyle offerings. As part of its holistic vision, Avas has already introduced The Shop at Avas, a curated online retail platform that brings together wellness-forward products spanning clean beauty, nutrition, body care, and mindful living. Carefully chosen for efficacy, purity, and design, each product on The Shop at Avas reflects the brand's ethos: rooted in nature, refined for modern living. The upcoming center will also house a physical store, bringing The Shop at Avas to life within its wellness ecosystem. Adding a dynamic dimension to Avas' hospitality vertical, is the Avas Racquet Club, an exclusive, members-only facility designed to inspire movement, recovery, and performance. The club features international-standard tennis, padel, and pickleball courts, a golf simulator, a cold therapy and sports recovery center, a high-performance gym, and even a soundproof meditation room, creating an environment where active living meets conscious restoration. With the upcoming launch of its flagship Wellness Center and Spa, and the continued growth of its complementary platforms, Avas is redefining the landscape of wellness hospitality in India. From movement to mindfulness, from clean living to conscious indulgence, Avas is creating a new standard for those who seek balance, connection, and the luxury of feeling well.

