UP govt cracks down on illegal mining with AI, drones

These automated checkpoints, set up with the support of the Transport Department, utilise weigh-in-motion technology to detect and prevent overloading of vehicles, a statement issued by the state government said.In addition to real-time vehicle monitoring, the Directorate of Geology and Mining is using advanced satellite imagery and mapping tools such as Google Earth, Arc-GIS, and LISS-IV data to detect illegal mining sites and identify untapped mineral zones, it added.The governments Remote Sensing Lab is preparing geological maps and monitoring approved mining leases.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:54 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, and satellite-based monitoring systems to curb illegal mining and mineral transportation, officials said on Wednesday.

Demonstrating an unprecedented level of vigilance, the state has blacklisted more than 21,477 vehicles found involved in unlawful transportation activities, they said.

''As part of the crackdown, 57 AI and IoT-enabled check gates have been established across the state to monitor vehicles engaged in mining operations. These automated checkpoints, set up with the support of the Transport Department, utilise weigh-in-motion technology to detect and prevent overloading of vehicles,'' a statement issued by the state government said.

''In addition to real-time vehicle monitoring, the Directorate of Geology and Mining is using advanced satellite imagery and mapping tools such as Google Earth, Arc-GIS, and LISS-IV data to detect illegal mining sites and identify untapped mineral zones,'' it added.

The government's Remote Sensing Lab is preparing geological maps and monitoring approved mining leases. This has helped in identifying new areas rich in sand, morang, and other minor minerals, the statement said.

To track the transport of minerals more effectively, AIS 140-compatible GPS devices are being installed in vehicles under the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), it added.

These devices will be connected to the department's VTS module, enabling real-time tracking, route deviation alerts, and detailed reports (MIS) to prevent illegal transportation. For the first time, transporters are also being registered as stakeholders to bring them into the system, according to the statement.

The use of drone technology has made it possible to measure the length, width, and depth of mining areas, it explained.

Volumetric analysis through drones helps accurately estimate the amount of mining done, and action is taken based on these findings, it stated.

Drones are also being used to analyse the volume of stored minerals and to mark out mineable areas for proper lease management. This ensures the best use of available mineral zones, it added.

