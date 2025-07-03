Left Menu

Dollar Rises on Strong Job Data

The U.S. dollar gained against major currencies, including the yen and euro, after data showed robust U.S. job creation. This suggests a possible delay in Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Alongside the dollar's rise, U.S. Treasury yields also increased, underscoring economic confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking market shift, the U.S. dollar appreciated against major currencies such as the yen, euro, and Swiss franc on Thursday. The surge came after labor data revealed unexpected strength in U.S. job creation, suggesting a postponement in the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The dollar climbed 0.77% to 144.78 against the yen and rose 0.58% to 0.797 against the Swiss franc. Meanwhile, the euro saw a 0.47% decline, trading at $1.1743 against the dollar. This appreciation in the greenback was also mirrored by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Specifically, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note, often reflective of Federal Reserve rate decisions, increased by 8.9 basis points to 3.88%. The benchmark 10-year note yield advanced by 4.9 basis points to 4.342%, underscoring investor confidence in the U.S. economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

