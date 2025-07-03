Dollar Rises on Strong Job Data

In a striking market shift, the U.S. dollar appreciated against major currencies such as the yen, euro, and Swiss franc on Thursday. The surge came after labor data revealed unexpected strength in U.S. job creation, suggesting a postponement in the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The dollar climbed 0.77% to 144.78 against the yen and rose 0.58% to 0.797 against the Swiss franc. Meanwhile, the euro saw a 0.47% decline, trading at $1.1743 against the dollar. This appreciation in the greenback was also mirrored by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Specifically, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note, often reflective of Federal Reserve rate decisions, increased by 8.9 basis points to 3.88%. The benchmark 10-year note yield advanced by 4.9 basis points to 4.342%, underscoring investor confidence in the U.S. economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)