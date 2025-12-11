Left Menu

Interest Rates on the Rise: A Turning Tide in Global Markets

With central banks such as the ECB and RBA moving away from rate cuts, global borrowing costs are rising. 10-year government yields are experiencing significant increases, signaling an approaching end to rate-cutting cycles and a need for bond markets to adjust to a new financial environment.

11-12-2025
Global borrowing costs are experiencing an upswing as influential central banks, including the European Central Bank and Reserve Bank of Australia, signal a move away from rate cuts. This development marks a pivotal moment in the global interest-rate cycle, fostering a shift in economic and market forecasts for the upcoming year.

Benchmark 10-year government yields are on the rise, reaching record highs in Japan, Australia, Canada, and the United States. Strategists emphasize that these moves point to the conclusion of rate-cutting cycles, urging bond markets to realign with a more balanced view of economic policies moving forward.

The financial landscape remains challenging, with rising debt levels and shifting market expectations. As fiscal stimuli begin to take effect in major economies, the trajectory of corporate and sovereign debt may further complicate the market, demanding strategic adjustments from investors worldwide.

