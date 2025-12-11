Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Fed Cuts Interest Rates: Market Reactions Unfold

The U.S. dollar weakened against key currencies such as the euro, Swiss franc, and Japanese yen following the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates by 0.25%. The move saw dissent from three Federal Reserve officials. The dollar index, reflecting its value against a currency basket, also fell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:57 IST
Dollar Dips as Fed Cuts Interest Rates: Market Reactions Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar continued its decline against major currencies like the euro, Swiss franc, and Japanese yen after the Federal Reserve announced an interest rate cut this Wednesday. The central bank's decision to reduce the benchmark rate by a quarter-point to a range of 3.50%-3.75% was widely anticipated.

Notably, the interest rate decision drew three dissenting voices within the Fed. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid argued against the cut, preferring to maintain the current rate. Fed Governor Stephen Miran, however, pushed for an even more significant reduction.

The market reacted swiftly, with the greenback losing value against its peers. The dollar weakened 0.58% against the Swiss franc and 0.4% against the Japanese yen, while the euro climbed 0.39% against the dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others including the yen and the euro, decreased by 0.38% to 98.84.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025