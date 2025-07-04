Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:12 IST
Khadse hails esports potential at BMPS 2025, says govt committed to supporting gaming talent
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse highlighted the growing potential of esports in India while attending the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) here on Friday.

The three-day tournament, which began on Friday, features 16 of India's top BGMI professional teams competing for a prize pool of Rs 4 crore.

Khadse's visit underscores the government's growing recognition of esports as a mainstream sporting discipline.

''Esports is inspiring India's youth to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world,'' she said.

''Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to building world-class infrastructure, supporting career pathways, and ensuring that Indian talent shines on the global stage.'' Government has formally recognised esports in December 2022, when a Presidential Gazette Notification brought competitive gaming under the sport ministry's purview. In February this year, the ministry extended its cash incentive programme, traditionally reserved for Olympic and Commonwealth medallists, to include esports athletes and their coaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

