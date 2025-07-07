Heyyy Revolutionizes Social Profiles: Transforming Presence into Purpose

Jamm Labs, under the leadership of Able Joseph, has launched an innovative social network called Heyyy. Unlike traditional platforms, Heyyy emphasizes creating meaningful connections by transforming static profiles into dynamic, intent-driven spaces.

The platform introduces Contextual DMs, allowing users to clearly state their intentions—be it for hiring, selling, or connecting—thereby eliminating the awkwardness often associated with online introductions. Heyyy further facilitates offline interactions with integrated event tools for organizing gatherings, complete with features like attendee management and privacy controls.

Heyyy aims to convert social media followers into active community members, encouraging creativity and spontaneous connections. Available on both the App Store and Play Store, users can customize their profiles and foster genuine engagement, marking a shift from mere attention to practical action in the digital space.

(With inputs from agencies.)