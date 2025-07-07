Left Menu

Heyyy Revolutionizes Social Profiles: Transforming Presence into Purpose

Jamm Labs, led by Able Joseph, unveils Heyyy, a novel social network designed to transform static online profiles into dynamic spaces fostering real connections. Emphasizing context over content, Heyyy integrates Contextual DMs and event tools to streamline interactions and collaborations, turning followers into active community participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:34 IST
Jamm Labs, under the leadership of Able Joseph, has launched an innovative social network called Heyyy. Unlike traditional platforms, Heyyy emphasizes creating meaningful connections by transforming static profiles into dynamic, intent-driven spaces.

The platform introduces Contextual DMs, allowing users to clearly state their intentions—be it for hiring, selling, or connecting—thereby eliminating the awkwardness often associated with online introductions. Heyyy further facilitates offline interactions with integrated event tools for organizing gatherings, complete with features like attendee management and privacy controls.

Heyyy aims to convert social media followers into active community members, encouraging creativity and spontaneous connections. Available on both the App Store and Play Store, users can customize their profiles and foster genuine engagement, marking a shift from mere attention to practical action in the digital space.

