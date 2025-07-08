Left Menu

Inferno Disrupts Telecom Services in Downtown Cairo

A fire erupted in a Telecom Egypt building in downtown Cairo, injuring 14 people and causing internet and mobile service outages. Emergency responders swiftly contained the blaze, with services expected to resume shortly. The incident draws parallels to a past deadly event in the area.

Updated: 08-07-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Egypt

A major fire engulfed the Telecom Egypt building in Cairo's downtown area on Monday, injuring 14 individuals and leading to significant outages in internet and mobile phone services, confirmed officials.

The blaze originated from the seventh floor of the 10-story landmark edifice in the Ramses area, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Witnesses reported heavy smoke as firefighters worked diligently to contain the situation.

The fire, which occurred in an equipment room, prompted temporary disruption of telecom services and online payments, though authorities assured a swift restoration within hours. This incident eerily reminds locals of the tragic train station fire in 2019, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

