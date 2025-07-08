Top Indian IT Firms Navigate Weak Q1 with Cross-Currency Gains
Top Indian IT companies are expected to report modest Q1 FY26 results, impacted by sluggish demand in consumer and manufacturing sectors. However, cross-currency tailwinds may provide revenue growth support. Mid-tier companies might perform better compared to tier-1. Persistent macroeconomic challenges and US tariffs impact demand.
- Country:
- India
As Q1 FY26 unfolds, top Indian IT companies are bracing for a modest performance, weakened by reduced demand across crucial segments like consumer and manufacturing. Despite these challenges, mid-tier firms may fare better, according to brokerage estimates.
The depreciating dollar against major currencies is projected to provide a 100-200 basis points boost in cross-currency revenue, offering some respite. The IT earnings season kicks off with key announcements from Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and others.
HDFC Securities anticipates mixed revenue growth across the sector, with tier-1 showing muted results but solid gains in mid-tier companies. Meanwhile, the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, US tariff pauses, and robust deal pipelines in certain areas indicate different growth trajectories within the sector.
ALSO READ
Filatex Fashions: Textile and Mining Ventures Propel Revenue Growth
Unseasonal rains, brief summer hit Dabur's revenue growth in June quarter
RPT-Italy could lose 20 bln euros in exports, 118,000 jobs with US tariffs, industry head says
Kalyan Jewellers Shines with 31% Revenue Growth Despite Market Challenges
UPDATE 1-India proposes retaliatory duties at WTO against US tariffs on autos