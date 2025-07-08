Left Menu

Top Indian IT Firms Navigate Weak Q1 with Cross-Currency Gains

Top Indian IT companies are expected to report modest Q1 FY26 results, impacted by sluggish demand in consumer and manufacturing sectors. However, cross-currency tailwinds may provide revenue growth support. Mid-tier companies might perform better compared to tier-1. Persistent macroeconomic challenges and US tariffs impact demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:00 IST
Top Indian IT Firms Navigate Weak Q1 with Cross-Currency Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Q1 FY26 unfolds, top Indian IT companies are bracing for a modest performance, weakened by reduced demand across crucial segments like consumer and manufacturing. Despite these challenges, mid-tier firms may fare better, according to brokerage estimates.

The depreciating dollar against major currencies is projected to provide a 100-200 basis points boost in cross-currency revenue, offering some respite. The IT earnings season kicks off with key announcements from Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and others.

HDFC Securities anticipates mixed revenue growth across the sector, with tier-1 showing muted results but solid gains in mid-tier companies. Meanwhile, the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, US tariff pauses, and robust deal pipelines in certain areas indicate different growth trajectories within the sector.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025