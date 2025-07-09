Left Menu

Samsung Unveils Cutting-Edge Foldable Phones Amid Stiff Competition

Samsung Electronics launched new foldable phones, aiming to strengthen its position in the premium segment against Chinese competition. The company's recent leadership changes focus on AI integration in smartphones. Samsung's strategy includes higher-priced foldables and partnerships for AI advancements to maintain its market standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung Electronics revealed its latest foldable phone models, which are now lighter and sleeker, in a strategic move to combat growing Chinese competition in the high-end smartphone market currently unchallenged by Apple.

The South Korean tech giant has faced setbacks, losing its global smartphone leader status to Apple in 2023, while also grappling with competition from Chinese companies like Huawei and Honor. Furthermore, Samsung's semiconductor division has experienced decreased profits, partly due to delays in supplying AI chips to Nvidia.

In an effort to regain leadership, Choi Won-joon, Samsung's mobile president, emphasizes AI integration in smartphones, aspiring to set new standards in the industry. New releases include AI-integrated smartwatches and a strategic focus on collaboration with partners like Google to enhance AI features, contrasting with Apple's more isolated approach. Samsung remains committed to its premium product strategy, reflected in the increased pricing of its foldable models.

