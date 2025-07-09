TikTok's U.S. App Revolution: A New Era in Data Separation
TikTok is developing a standalone U.S. app, separating from its global algorithm to address security concerns. This move stems from U.S. legislation pushing ByteDance to divest its U.S. business. The new app will have a September deadline and may involve a sale, with American investors expected to hold stakes.
TikTok is accelerating efforts to launch a standalone U.S. app with its own algorithm and data structure, as reported by insiders close to the development. This strategic move finds its roots in U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to potentially sell off the app's American operations.
The critical endeavor, dubbed 'M2,' targets a September rollout and serves as the most significant technical delineation between TikTok's operations in the U.S. and abroad. Current infrastructure is under transformation to facilitate a smooth hand-over of U.S. user data and recommendation algorithms, moving them away from ByteDance's global platform.
This reshuffling is a response to mounting legislative pressure to curb ByteDance's influence, given international data privacy concerns. Stakeholders include notable investors such as Blackstone and Oracle, though official confirmation from Beijing remains pending on the permissions involving recommendation algorithms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadline announced by US President Donald Trump for Iran to cease fire in war with Israel is reached, reports AP.
Israel's Netanyahu says he held off tougher strike against Iran after speaking to President Donald Trump, reports AP.
Tensions Loom: Donald Trump Comments on Israel-Iran Relations
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: A Political Clash Over Tax and Subsidies
Czech Republic Bans Chinese AI Firm DeepSeek Over Data Security Fears