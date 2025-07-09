Left Menu

TikTok's U.S. App Revolution: A New Era in Data Separation

TikTok is developing a standalone U.S. app, separating from its global algorithm to address security concerns. This move stems from U.S. legislation pushing ByteDance to divest its U.S. business. The new app will have a September deadline and may involve a sale, with American investors expected to hold stakes.

Updated: 09-07-2025 20:34 IST
TikTok is accelerating efforts to launch a standalone U.S. app with its own algorithm and data structure, as reported by insiders close to the development. This strategic move finds its roots in U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to potentially sell off the app's American operations.

The critical endeavor, dubbed 'M2,' targets a September rollout and serves as the most significant technical delineation between TikTok's operations in the U.S. and abroad. Current infrastructure is under transformation to facilitate a smooth hand-over of U.S. user data and recommendation algorithms, moving them away from ByteDance's global platform.

This reshuffling is a response to mounting legislative pressure to curb ByteDance's influence, given international data privacy concerns. Stakeholders include notable investors such as Blackstone and Oracle, though official confirmation from Beijing remains pending on the permissions involving recommendation algorithms.

