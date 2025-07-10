Left Menu

Transforming Telecom: ITI's Path to Financial Sustainability

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the Centre's efforts to ensure financial sustainability for Indian Telecom Industries Limited (ITI), highlighting its critical role in India's telecom evolution. The ministry is focusing on strategies for ITI's modernization while the company's management is expected to enhance its technological and manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:29 IST
Transforming Telecom: ITI's Path to Financial Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Communication, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced on Thursday that the Centre is devising strategies to make Indian Telecom Industries Limited (ITI) more financially robust.

Scindia emphasized the government's commitment to evolving ITI into a sustainable enterprise. He acknowledged ITI's significant contributions to the country's telecom revolution, noting its impressive technological advancements from early telephone manufacturing to modern telecom equipment production.

The minister met with ITI officials and expressed optimism about the company's expanding role in the rapidly transforming telecom sector. He assured that the ministry supports ITI's technological modernization, stating a comprehensive government approach is crucial for its financial soundness.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025