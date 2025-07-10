Transforming Telecom: ITI's Path to Financial Sustainability

Union Minister for Communication, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced on Thursday that the Centre is devising strategies to make Indian Telecom Industries Limited (ITI) more financially robust.

Scindia emphasized the government's commitment to evolving ITI into a sustainable enterprise. He acknowledged ITI's significant contributions to the country's telecom revolution, noting its impressive technological advancements from early telephone manufacturing to modern telecom equipment production.

The minister met with ITI officials and expressed optimism about the company's expanding role in the rapidly transforming telecom sector. He assured that the ministry supports ITI's technological modernization, stating a comprehensive government approach is crucial for its financial soundness.