Nagaland Police: Marching Forward with Commitment and Modernization

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called on the state police force to serve with renewed dedication and discipline. During the inauguration of the upgraded Police Officers' Mess at Phesama, he highlighted the state's low crime rates as a testament to the police's efficiency and intelligence capabilities.

Rio emphasized the new facility's role in fostering police camaraderie and well-being, marking it as a symbol of progress and responsibility. He introduced digital reforms in pension systems, encouraging transparency and urging other sectors to adopt such best practices.

With support from the Accountant General, advancements in digital pension systems were showcased, including AI-driven tools and commitment to seamless pension delivery. DGP Rupin Sharma celebrated the modernization efforts, highlighting swift pension settlements and improved welfare systems within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)