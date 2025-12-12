Left Menu

Nagaland Police: Marching Forward with Commitment and Modernization

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurates an upgraded Police Officers' Mess, urging officers to serve with renewed vigour. The facility aims to enhance camaraderie and efficiency. The event focuses on enhancing transparency and digitalization in pension systems and police operations. DGP Rupin Sharma emphasizes modernizing police welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called on the state police force to serve with renewed dedication and discipline. During the inauguration of the upgraded Police Officers' Mess at Phesama, he highlighted the state's low crime rates as a testament to the police's efficiency and intelligence capabilities.

Rio emphasized the new facility's role in fostering police camaraderie and well-being, marking it as a symbol of progress and responsibility. He introduced digital reforms in pension systems, encouraging transparency and urging other sectors to adopt such best practices.

With support from the Accountant General, advancements in digital pension systems were showcased, including AI-driven tools and commitment to seamless pension delivery. DGP Rupin Sharma celebrated the modernization efforts, highlighting swift pension settlements and improved welfare systems within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

