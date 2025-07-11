Left Menu

Keel Laid for Third Indian Navy Fleet Support Ship

A Keel Laying ceremony for the third Fleet Support Ship for the Indian Navy took place at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli. Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan and senior navy officials attended the ceremony. The ship will enhance the Indian Navy's operational capabilities and also aid in disaster relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:07 IST
Keel Laid for Third Indian Navy Fleet Support Ship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The third Fleet Support Ship for the Indian Navy's ambitious acquisition project was officially initiated with a Keel Laying ceremony at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, on Wednesday.

Distinguished attendees, including Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, were present, as the construction progresses under a contract signed with Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) in August 2023. With parts sub-contracted to L&T Shipyard, the delivery is set to begin by mid-2027, tapping into national shipbuilding potential and ensuring timely completion.

These massive ships will significantly enhance the 'Blue Water' operational range of the Indian Navy, providing essential supplies at sea and being readily convertible for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief missions, emphasizing their multifaceted role in maritime security and humanitarian efforts.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025