Keel Laid for Third Indian Navy Fleet Support Ship

The third Fleet Support Ship for the Indian Navy's ambitious acquisition project was officially initiated with a Keel Laying ceremony at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, on Wednesday.

Distinguished attendees, including Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, were present, as the construction progresses under a contract signed with Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) in August 2023. With parts sub-contracted to L&T Shipyard, the delivery is set to begin by mid-2027, tapping into national shipbuilding potential and ensuring timely completion.

These massive ships will significantly enhance the 'Blue Water' operational range of the Indian Navy, providing essential supplies at sea and being readily convertible for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief missions, emphasizing their multifaceted role in maritime security and humanitarian efforts.