CERT-In and SISA launch ‘Transitioning to Quantum Cyber Readiness’

As India cements its position as a global leader in digital payments and e-governance, the government is taking decisive steps to ensure its digital infrastructure remains secure in the face of emerging threats. On July 11, 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in partnership with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and leading cybersecurity firm SISA, released a whitepaper titled “Transitioning to Quantum Cyber Readiness” at a high-profile event in New Delhi.

The whitepaper presents a roadmap for organizations across sectors to begin the critical journey of migrating to quantum-safe cybersecurity systems, highlighting the urgent need to prepare for the inevitable disruption posed by quantum computing.

Quantum Computing: Redefining Cybersecurity Risks

Quantum computing is no longer a far-off dream. Governments and private sector innovators worldwide are making rapid progress, significantly shortening the timeline in which traditional cryptographic systems like RSA and ECC may become obsolete.

These encryption techniques, foundational to nearly all secure online communication today, are projected to be easily cracked by sufficiently powerful quantum computers. This places India’s digital economy, with its heavy reliance on online financial services, data-driven governance, and digital public infrastructure, at unprecedented risk.

The whitepaper explicitly warns that without proactive transition strategies, India's vast digital ecosystem—including civil, financial, and defense sectors—may be exposed to new vulnerabilities. Hence, quantum-readiness is now a strategic national imperative.

A Blueprint for Quantum Resilience

The whitepaper, jointly authored by MeitY, CERT-In, and SISA, outlines:

Impact Assessment: A detailed analysis of how quantum computing threatens existing cryptographic systems in India.

Strategic Migration Pathways: Guidelines for transitioning from conventional to quantum-resistant encryption algorithms.

Policy and Compliance Recommendations: Strategies to integrate new protocols within existing regulatory frameworks, ensuring continuity and legal adherence.

Sector-Specific Guidance: Tailored advice for sensitive and regulated industries like banking, healthcare, telecom, and government services.

It promotes a layered approach—starting with risk awareness and readiness audits, followed by gradual integration of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) into enterprise systems.

Voices from the Launch

Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, emphasized the transformative scope of the initiative:

“Quantum readiness is a strategic imperative. As we undergo digital, AI, and quantum transformations, it is critical to ensure resilience in our ICT infrastructure with clarity and agility. This whitepaper delivers the right ingredients to do that.”

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, underscored the urgent need for proactive adaptation:

“Quantum computing will fundamentally alter the cybersecurity landscape. Our partnership with SISA showcases the strength of public-private collaboration. It’s a model for how innovation and national strategy can converge.”

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO of SISA, called quantum computing the most significant cybersecurity disruptor in three decades:

“What we’re facing is not just a faster computer—but a complete redefinition of computation. Traditional systems are vulnerable by design in a quantum world. SISA’s forensic approach and CERT-In’s national coordination offer a holistic cybersecurity model for India’s digital future.”

CERT-In’s Expanding Mandate in the Quantum Age

CERT-In, India's apex cybersecurity response agency, plays a pivotal role in operationalizing national digital safety. Under the Information Technology Amendment Act, 2000, it performs:

Cyber incident detection, analysis, and alerts

Crisis response and emergency support

Security advisories, best practices, and vulnerability disclosures

Guidance on cyber hygiene across government and industry

CERT-In’s involvement in the whitepaper ensures alignment with India’s national cybersecurity architecture, enabling the paper’s adoption across ministries, critical sectors, and private enterprises.

For more on its initiatives, visit www.cert-in.org.in.

India’s Digital Leadership Meets Strategic Foresight

India’s journey to becoming a digital-first economy has revolutionized governance and commerce. However, that digital leap must now be matched with strategic foresight—especially as the quantum horizon draws nearer.

This whitepaper not only informs but also challenges organizations to act. It is a call to audit current systems, initiate quantum resilience plans, and embed cybersecurity into the core of digital transformation strategies.

Through such initiatives, India is not only preparing itself but also setting a global example of how to balance innovation with security in an increasingly uncertain technological future.