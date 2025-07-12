Left Menu

TiSpace's Ambitious Launch Faces Setback in Japan

Taiwanese company TiSpace's inaugural rocket launch in Japan was unsuccessful as the rocket went into freefall shortly after liftoff. Despite the setback, Japan looks to establish itself as a key player in the commercial space market, amid concerns of geopolitical tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwanese private rocket company TiSpace faced a setback when its rocket launch was terminated shortly after liftoff in northern Japan. The company aimed to be the first foreign entity to successfully launch from Japanese soil.

Conducted through its Japanese unit jtSPACE, TiSpace attempted to reach an altitude of 100 km in its inaugural flight from Hokkaido Spaceport. However, within a minute, the 12-meter, hybrid-fueled rocket VP01 showed an unstable trajectory and went into freefall, as captured by NHK.

This launch was a bid to make Hokkaido an international space hub, despite concerns from Japanese officials about China's reaction to Taiwan's advances in missile technology. As private rocketmakers in Japan strive to enter the commercial market led by SpaceX, challenges and rivalries persist, underscoring the high-stakes dynamics of space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

