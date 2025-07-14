Left Menu

VIBE 2025: Unleashing the Power of Vertical AI

The VIBE 2025 summit in Bengaluru showcased the transformative potential of Vertical AI, highlighting its role in industries like manufacturing and healthcare. Attendees discussed India's pivotal role, challenges, and opportunities in AI. A report spotlighted 50 Indian startups leading AI integration, projecting significant growth in AI-driven sectoral transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:18 IST
VIBE 2025: Unleashing the Power of Vertical AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, India—The VIBE 2025 summit, hosted by Upekkha at The Leela Palace, emphasized the burgeoning domain of Vertical AI as the next transformative frontier. Keynote speaker Simon Wardley underscored the necessity of understanding AI's evolving landscape, while Prof. Saras Sarasvathy championed co-creation between business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The event showcased insights from industry pioneers. Shekhar Kirani detailed India's impact on enterprise AI, while Shruti Agrawal and Gaurav M discussed advancements in AI-first products and consumer tech. Bhanu Pathak and Sharda Balaji shared strategies for scaling AI and navigating regulatory challenges.

The launch of the VIBE50 Vertical AI Report highlighted 50 startups reshaping industries like finance and healthcare with AI. With global AI expenditure projected to reach $47B by 2030, the summit concluded with innovation sprints, fostering collaboration between business leaders and AI startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025