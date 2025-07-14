VIBE 2025: Unleashing the Power of Vertical AI

Bengaluru, India—The VIBE 2025 summit, hosted by Upekkha at The Leela Palace, emphasized the burgeoning domain of Vertical AI as the next transformative frontier. Keynote speaker Simon Wardley underscored the necessity of understanding AI's evolving landscape, while Prof. Saras Sarasvathy championed co-creation between business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The event showcased insights from industry pioneers. Shekhar Kirani detailed India's impact on enterprise AI, while Shruti Agrawal and Gaurav M discussed advancements in AI-first products and consumer tech. Bhanu Pathak and Sharda Balaji shared strategies for scaling AI and navigating regulatory challenges.

The launch of the VIBE50 Vertical AI Report highlighted 50 startups reshaping industries like finance and healthcare with AI. With global AI expenditure projected to reach $47B by 2030, the summit concluded with innovation sprints, fostering collaboration between business leaders and AI startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)