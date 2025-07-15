Tesla's Electrifying Entry: Model Y Arrives in India

Elon Musk's Tesla has officially launched its Model Y vehicles in India, as the electric car giant opens its first showroom in Mumbai. The starting price for the Model Y has been set at approximately $69,770, according to the company's website.

India stands as the third largest car market globally, albeit with a marginally low electric vehicle segment penetration. Tesla's entry, facing off against luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, aims to capture high-end Indian buyers in the EV segment.

While security is visibly tight around the showroom, a select few have glimpsed the Model Y on display. Musk's vision aligns with India's 2030 target to increase EV market share to 30% from the current 4%, backed by incentivizing policies for foreign automakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)