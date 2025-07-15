Left Menu

Tesla's Electrifying Entry: Model Y Arrives in India

Elon Musk's Tesla begins selling its Model Y cars in India, priced around $69,770, marking its entry into the world's third largest car market. Despite EV challenges, Tesla targets affluent customers and takes on luxury brands in the premium EV segment, eyeing increased EV market share by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:49 IST
Tesla

Elon Musk's Tesla has officially launched its Model Y vehicles in India, as the electric car giant opens its first showroom in Mumbai. The starting price for the Model Y has been set at approximately $69,770, according to the company's website.

India stands as the third largest car market globally, albeit with a marginally low electric vehicle segment penetration. Tesla's entry, facing off against luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, aims to capture high-end Indian buyers in the EV segment.

While security is visibly tight around the showroom, a select few have glimpsed the Model Y on display. Musk's vision aligns with India's 2030 target to increase EV market share to 30% from the current 4%, backed by incentivizing policies for foreign automakers.

