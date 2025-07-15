Nexteer Fuels APAC Expansion with Smart Manufacturing Facility in Liuzhou

Nexteer Automotive today initiated the construction of a groundbreaking smart manufacturing facility in Liuzhou, China, aimed at reinforcing its stronghold in the APAC steering market. This expansion aligns with Nexteer's strategic agenda to boost production capacity and cater to rising demands from both local and global automotive OEMs.

Emphasizing innovation and efficiency, the new facility in Liuzhou is set to enhance supply chain integration by increasing in-house production of essential components and providing a co-location for core suppliers. The facility's design prioritizes sustainable practices with energy-efficient infrastructure and advanced automation systems.

Upon its completion in the first half of 2026, the plant will include advanced labs and test tracks over 40,000 square meters. Nexteer's move is seen as pivotal in maintaining its leadership amid escalating competition in China's automotive sector, fulfilling a vision of intelligent, safe, and sustainable mobility.