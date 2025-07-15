Left Menu

Crafting Bharat: Unveiling India's FinTech Revolution

India's FinTech sector is rapidly growing, ranking third globally. 'Crafting Bharat – Season 2' explores startups using cloud technology to redefine traditional financial services. Hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, the series showcases innovative leaders like Amit Kumar of Easebuzz, driving transformation through cutting-edge payment solutions and AWS support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:37 IST
India is emerging as a dominant force in the global financial technology sector, securing its place as the third-largest market by the number of FinTech companies. The nation accounts for 14 percent of startup funding domestically, driving a transformation in traditional financial services through technology and innovation.

'Crafting Bharat – Season 2,' powered by AWS Startups, delves into how startups leverage cloud technologies for accelerated growth. Hosted by industry expert Gautam Srinivasan, the series highlights influential figures such as Amit Kumar, Director and CTO of Easebuzz, recognized for revolutionizing financial operations through full-stack payment solutions.

As India progresses towards developed nation status by 2047, the series showcases how startups are overcoming unique challenges and paving paths for cross-border financial integration, thereby broadening the horizons of India's digital payments landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

