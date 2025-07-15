Crafting Bharat: Unveiling India's FinTech Revolution

India is emerging as a dominant force in the global financial technology sector, securing its place as the third-largest market by the number of FinTech companies. The nation accounts for 14 percent of startup funding domestically, driving a transformation in traditional financial services through technology and innovation.

'Crafting Bharat – Season 2,' powered by AWS Startups, delves into how startups leverage cloud technologies for accelerated growth. Hosted by industry expert Gautam Srinivasan, the series highlights influential figures such as Amit Kumar, Director and CTO of Easebuzz, recognized for revolutionizing financial operations through full-stack payment solutions.

As India progresses towards developed nation status by 2047, the series showcases how startups are overcoming unique challenges and paving paths for cross-border financial integration, thereby broadening the horizons of India's digital payments landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)