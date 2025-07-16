Tech Mahindra Posts Robust Q1 Performance Amid Volatile Market Conditions

Pune-based IT giant Tech Mahindra has reported an impressive 34% year-on-year boost in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26, reaching Rs 1,140.6 crore. The surge, largely driven by the communications and financial services verticals, underscores the company's resilience in a challenging market.

Despite a slight sequential dip in net profit and revenue, Tech Mahindra's strategic focus on communications, retail, and BFSI verticals drove positive results. However, discretionary cuts impacted revenue, with challenges prevailing in the automotive sector and manufacturing verticals witnessing declines.

Looking ahead, CEO Mohit Joshi expressed confidence in sustained growth, highlighting an ambitious target to outperform peers by FY27. The company secured new deals worth USD 809 million and noted a 4.7% increase in BFSI revenues, setting the stage for future growth in a dynamic environment.

