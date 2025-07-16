FAA Maintains Telecom Contracts Over SpaceX Starlink
The FAA informed lawmakers it has no plans to replace its telecommunications contracts with SpaceX's Starlink. Current contracts with L3Harris and Verizon remain in place. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford clarified that Starlink or similar services won't be used exclusively for safety-critical air traffic communication.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently reassured lawmakers that it is not considering a switch from its current telecommunications providers, L3Harris and Verizon Communications, to SpaceX's Starlink satellite service.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford communicated in a letter to lawmakers that there is no known initiative from SpaceX to take over these contracts. Additionally, the FAA has no intention of replacing the contract awardees with SpaceX.
Bedford emphasized that the agency does not plan to use Starlink or any satellite service as a sole communication method for critical air traffic safety operations.
