Volvo Cars to Boost U.S. Production with XC60 SUV

Volvo Cars has announced plans to commence production of its XC60 mid-size SUV at its South Carolina facility by late 2026, underlining its commitment to the U.S. market.

The firm highlighted a notable 23% increase in XC60 sales in the U.S. during the first half of 2025, reflecting the model's popularity among American consumers. The Swedish company, operating under the ownership of China's Geely Holding, had earlier reported a significant impairment charge of 11.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.17 billion) in the second quarter, primarily due to tariffs and delays affecting the ES90 and EX90 models.

Currently, a significant portion of Volvo's vehicles for the U.S. is imported from Europe, with the South Carolina plant producing only the high-end EX90 SUV. The company's CEO, Hakan Samuelsson, has emphasized the necessity of introducing a popular hybrid model to the Charleston factory lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)