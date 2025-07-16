Left Menu

Volvo Cars to Boost U.S. Production with XC60 SUV

Volvo Cars plans to start U.S. production of its XC60 SUV from late 2026 in South Carolina. The model's U.S. sales rose 23% in early 2025. Volvo, owned by Geely Holding, faces a $1.17 billion impairment charge for its ES90 and EX90 due to tariffs and launch delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volvo Cars has announced plans to commence production of its XC60 mid-size SUV at its South Carolina facility by late 2026, underlining its commitment to the U.S. market.

The firm highlighted a notable 23% increase in XC60 sales in the U.S. during the first half of 2025, reflecting the model's popularity among American consumers. The Swedish company, operating under the ownership of China's Geely Holding, had earlier reported a significant impairment charge of 11.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.17 billion) in the second quarter, primarily due to tariffs and delays affecting the ES90 and EX90 models.

Currently, a significant portion of Volvo's vehicles for the U.S. is imported from Europe, with the South Carolina plant producing only the high-end EX90 SUV. The company's CEO, Hakan Samuelsson, has emphasized the necessity of introducing a popular hybrid model to the Charleston factory lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

