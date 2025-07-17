BAE Systems Unveils Low-Cost Counter-Drone Weapon
BAE Systems has introduced a new weaponized drone, offering a cost-effective alternative to counter unmanned aircraft dominating conflict zones. By equipping the Malloy T-150 drone with APKWS laser-guidance and rockets, BAE aims to provide military clients with an affordable solution amidst rising global demand.
BAE Systems announced the development of a new weaponized drone on Wednesday, targeting a budget-friendly solution for military clients to tackle unmanned aircraft that have become prominent on battlefields like Ukraine's.
The British defense giant revealed its strategy against kamikaze attack drones, equipping the Malloy T-150 drone with an APKWS laser-guidance system, capable of firing 70-mm rockets. In trials, this setup successfully downed another drone, drawing interest from agencies in the U.S., Europe, and the UK, according to Anthony Gregory, BAE Systems' FalconWorks business development director.
Amidst the escalating interest due to recent military conflicts involving drones, BAE aims to rival Raytheon Technologies' Patriot system. This adaptation not only offers a cost advantage but also enables repurposing for logistics and reconnaissance roles. Future production plans include manufacturing the electric motors in Britain, reducing dependency on China.
ALSO READ
Fiji says China military base not welcome as Pacific islands steer between superpowers
Military helicopter crashes at airport in Somalia capital
Israeli military says it captured 'terrorist cell operated by Iran' in southern Syria
African Union military helicopter crashes in Somalia's capital, killing at least 3
CORRECTED-Military helicopter crashes at airport in Somalia capital