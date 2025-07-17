Left Menu

BAE Systems Unveils Low-Cost Counter-Drone Weapon

BAE Systems has introduced a new weaponized drone, offering a cost-effective alternative to counter unmanned aircraft dominating conflict zones. By equipping the Malloy T-150 drone with APKWS laser-guidance and rockets, BAE aims to provide military clients with an affordable solution amidst rising global demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 03:03 IST
BAE Systems Unveils Low-Cost Counter-Drone Weapon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BAE Systems announced the development of a new weaponized drone on Wednesday, targeting a budget-friendly solution for military clients to tackle unmanned aircraft that have become prominent on battlefields like Ukraine's.

The British defense giant revealed its strategy against kamikaze attack drones, equipping the Malloy T-150 drone with an APKWS laser-guidance system, capable of firing 70-mm rockets. In trials, this setup successfully downed another drone, drawing interest from agencies in the U.S., Europe, and the UK, according to Anthony Gregory, BAE Systems' FalconWorks business development director.

Amidst the escalating interest due to recent military conflicts involving drones, BAE aims to rival Raytheon Technologies' Patriot system. This adaptation not only offers a cost advantage but also enables repurposing for logistics and reconnaissance roles. Future production plans include manufacturing the electric motors in Britain, reducing dependency on China.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025