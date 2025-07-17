BAE Systems Unveils Low-Cost Counter-Drone Weapon

BAE Systems announced the development of a new weaponized drone on Wednesday, targeting a budget-friendly solution for military clients to tackle unmanned aircraft that have become prominent on battlefields like Ukraine's.

The British defense giant revealed its strategy against kamikaze attack drones, equipping the Malloy T-150 drone with an APKWS laser-guidance system, capable of firing 70-mm rockets. In trials, this setup successfully downed another drone, drawing interest from agencies in the U.S., Europe, and the UK, according to Anthony Gregory, BAE Systems' FalconWorks business development director.

Amidst the escalating interest due to recent military conflicts involving drones, BAE aims to rival Raytheon Technologies' Patriot system. This adaptation not only offers a cost advantage but also enables repurposing for logistics and reconnaissance roles. Future production plans include manufacturing the electric motors in Britain, reducing dependency on China.