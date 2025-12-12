Left Menu

Cruz-Cantwell Bill Strengthens Rules for Military Helicopter Safety Near Airports

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy vows to prevent military helicopters and commercial planes from flying close near Reagan Airport following a deadly crash. Lawmakers propose safety reforms, mandating aircraft to adopt advanced tracking technology. Senate's Cruz-Cantwell amendment seeks stricter rules for mixed air traffic near airports.

Updated: 12-12-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:34 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated emphatically on Friday that he will not permit military helicopters and commercial passenger planes to operate in close proximity near Reagan Washington National Airport. This declaration comes amid concerns from a recent crash that resulted in 67 fatalities.

Lawmakers are acting to bolster military helicopter safety guidelines within an annual defense bill. Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz and Democrat Maria Cantwell seek to amend the bill, advocating for enhanced requirements, including the compulsory implementation of advanced tracking systems by 2031.

The bill includes additional safety reforms, emphasizing the need for robust regulation of mixed air traffic near commercial airports. Recent incidents have spurred the FAA to impose bans on military helicopter flights in critical airspaces, reflecting the increasing urgency of this safety discourse.

