Chinese Stock Market Gains: AI and Auto Sectors Drive Upward Momentum

Chinese stocks climbed higher on Thursday, bolstered by regulatory measures aiding the auto sector and renewed confidence in AI-focused stocks. Citi analysts have elevated China equities, highlighting improved earnings prospects amid structural growth narratives, including AI and corporate governance reforms.

At the market's close, Shanghai Composite saw a 0.4% rise to 3,516.83, and China's CSI300 index grew by 0.7%. AI-related stocks surged by 1.8%, and the information technology sector witnessed a 2.1% increase, invigorated by Nvidia's announcement to expand H20 chip supplies to China.

Additionally, auto stocks edged up 1.7% following government pledges to regulate intense price wars in the electric vehicle sector. The biotech and healthcare sectors also saw over 5% gains, fueled by eased trade tensions following U.S. President's softened stance on China's trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)