TECNO Unveils World's Thinnest Tri-Fold Smartphone: The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold

TECNO introduces the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept, a revolutionary tri-fold smartphone with a dual-screen design and enhanced durability. It features a 9.94-inch display and is marked as the world's thinnest tri-fold device. The concept showcases advanced hinge engineering and flagship features, setting new benchmarks in foldable technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:01 IST
In New Delhi, TECNO unveiled its groundbreaking PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept, exemplifying the future of foldable technology with an innovative tri-fold design. The device boasts a massive 9.94-inch display and, when unfolded, becomes the world's thinnest tri-fold smartphone at 3.49mm, setting new industry standards.

The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept is engineered with a custom dual-hinge system, protecting its screen through an inward folding mechanism. This design not only ensures durability but also offers versatility, transforming the phone into a mini-workstation with multi-angle hovering capabilities. It features flagship specs, including a high-performance chipset and a significant battery capacity.

Part of TECNO's commitment to advanced technology, this model continues the brand's legacy of innovation. With a global presence, TECNO aims to captivate tech enthusiasts and redefine the future of mobile technology through its stylish, high-tech design. The device will be showcased at the MWC 2026, indicating TECNO's significant role in the evolution of foldable smartphones.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

