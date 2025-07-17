TECNO Unveils World's Thinnest Tri-Fold Smartphone: The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold

In New Delhi, TECNO unveiled its groundbreaking PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept, exemplifying the future of foldable technology with an innovative tri-fold design. The device boasts a massive 9.94-inch display and, when unfolded, becomes the world's thinnest tri-fold smartphone at 3.49mm, setting new industry standards.

The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept is engineered with a custom dual-hinge system, protecting its screen through an inward folding mechanism. This design not only ensures durability but also offers versatility, transforming the phone into a mini-workstation with multi-angle hovering capabilities. It features flagship specs, including a high-performance chipset and a significant battery capacity.

Part of TECNO's commitment to advanced technology, this model continues the brand's legacy of innovation. With a global presence, TECNO aims to captivate tech enthusiasts and redefine the future of mobile technology through its stylish, high-tech design. The device will be showcased at the MWC 2026, indicating TECNO's significant role in the evolution of foldable smartphones.

