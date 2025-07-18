Left Menu

American Express Soars: A Financial Win Spurred by Affluent Spending

American Express exceeded profit expectations in the second quarter due to substantial spending by affluent cardholders. This demonstrates its strategic focus on wealthy customers, buffered against waning consumer confidence among lower-income families. Total revenue rose 9% to $17.9 billion, despite an increase in credit loss provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:46 IST
American Express Soars: A Financial Win Spurred by Affluent Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, American Express surpassed second-quarter profit expectations, bolstered by continued robust spending from affluent cardholders.

This performance highlights the credit card giant's strategic emphasis on wealthier customers, effectively shielding it from the declining consumer confidence prevalent among lower-income households. Although not reflective of the broader economy, AmEx's strong figures illustrate evolving trends in travel and discretionary spending, particularly among creditworthy borrowers.

AmEx's earnings, excluding one-time items, reached $4.08 per share, beating the predicted $3.89 per share. Revenue increased by 9% to $17.9 billion, while credit loss provisions also climbed from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion. Despite this, AmEx's shares have risen 6.3% year-to-date, slightly trailing the benchmark S&P 500's 7% increase. Meanwhile, competition in the premium credit card market intensifies, with Citigroup announcing the upcoming launch of its Citi Strata Elite card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025