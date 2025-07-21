Microsoft Warns of 'Zero Day' Attacks on SharePoint Servers

Microsoft has sounded the alarm over 'active attacks' targeting server software employed by governmental and business entities to share documents internally. The tech giant strongly advises its customers to promptly apply security updates.

The FBI confirmed awareness of such attacks, collaborating closely with federal and private-sector partners, though it refrained from providing further details. According to Microsoft's alert, the vulnerabilities affect only SharePoint servers within organizations, leaving SharePoint Online on Microsoft 365 cloud unaffected.

Dubbed a 'zero day' attack due to its exploitation of an unknown flaw, the cyber attack poses a significant threat to tens of thousands of servers. Microsoft is releasing security updates for SharePoint versions 2016 and 2019, urging systems to be disconnected from the internet if malware protection can't be immediately enabled.