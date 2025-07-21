Left Menu

L&T to Revolutionize Energy with India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

Larsen & Toubro's L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd will establish the country's largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery. The project is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission and aims to support India's net zero goals by supplying 10,000 tonnes annually for 25 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:52 IST
L&T to Revolutionize Energy with India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to play a pivotal role in India's energy transition by constructing the country's largest green hydrogen plant at the Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

This ambitious project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to establish India as a global leader in green hydrogen production and technology.

Expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually for the next 25 years, the plant will operate under a build-own-operate model, aiding in the decarbonization of IOCL's refining operations and pushing toward the nation's net zero goals.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025