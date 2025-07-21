L&T to Revolutionize Energy with India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant
Larsen & Toubro's L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd will establish the country's largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery. The project is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission and aims to support India's net zero goals by supplying 10,000 tonnes annually for 25 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to play a pivotal role in India's energy transition by constructing the country's largest green hydrogen plant at the Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana.
This ambitious project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to establish India as a global leader in green hydrogen production and technology.
Expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually for the next 25 years, the plant will operate under a build-own-operate model, aiding in the decarbonization of IOCL's refining operations and pushing toward the nation's net zero goals.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ACEN and UPC Renewables Advance Clean Energy with Massive Rajasthan and Karnataka Projects
Hindustan Power's Solar Initiative: A Step Towards Clean Energy in Uttar Pradesh
Britain's Offshore Windfall: $10 Billion Clean Energy Deal
Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals
Global energy transition must be just, inclusive and equitable, says Hardeep S Puri