L&T to Revolutionize Energy with India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to play a pivotal role in India's energy transition by constructing the country's largest green hydrogen plant at the Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

This ambitious project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to establish India as a global leader in green hydrogen production and technology.

Expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually for the next 25 years, the plant will operate under a build-own-operate model, aiding in the decarbonization of IOCL's refining operations and pushing toward the nation's net zero goals.