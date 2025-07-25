India Launches Cutting-Edge Drone Missile: A Leap in Defence Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully launched a new precision-guided missile using drone technology, showcasing a significant advancement in India's defence arsenal. This achievement took place at a test range in Andhra Pradesh, marking a milestone in national security capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the successful flight trials in Kurnool, stating that this innovation gives a considerable boost to India's military strengths. The ULPGM-V3 missile is an enhancement of its predecessor, featuring a dual-channel seeker for diverse target engagement.

Equipped with three modular warhead options, including anti-armour and anti-bunker capabilities, the missile's development saw collaboration from several Indian companies, including leading start-ups. The project exemplifies the potential of indigenous technology in reinforcing national defence.