L&T Technology Services Clinches $60 Million Deal with US Telecom Giant

IT company L&T Technology Services has announced a significant multi-year contract valued at USD 60 million with a leading US-based wireless telecommunications services provider. This strategic alliance underscores LTTS's growing expertise and influence in the technology and telecommunications sectors.

Under the agreement terms, LTTS will deliver cutting-edge network software development and application engineering solutions to enhance their client's offerings. The initiative involves establishing a dedicated delivery center in the United States to ensure top-notch project execution.

The contract's scope includes critical engineering services like research and development lab integration, innovative product development, and thorough functionality testing for the customer's network software automation platforms. This promises to amplify service quality and accelerate technological advancements.

