Left Menu

L&T Technology Services Clinches $60 Million Deal with US Telecom Giant

L&T Technology Services has secured a multi-year $60 million contract from a leading US wireless telecommunications provider. The contract involves advanced network software development and application engineering solutions. LTTS plans to establish a US delivery center to bolster delivery and quality of its services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:27 IST
L&T Technology Services Clinches $60 Million Deal with US Telecom Giant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT company L&T Technology Services has announced a significant multi-year contract valued at USD 60 million with a leading US-based wireless telecommunications services provider. This strategic alliance underscores LTTS's growing expertise and influence in the technology and telecommunications sectors.

Under the agreement terms, LTTS will deliver cutting-edge network software development and application engineering solutions to enhance their client's offerings. The initiative involves establishing a dedicated delivery center in the United States to ensure top-notch project execution.

The contract's scope includes critical engineering services like research and development lab integration, innovative product development, and thorough functionality testing for the customer's network software automation platforms. This promises to amplify service quality and accelerate technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025