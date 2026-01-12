Left Menu

Anarock Expands Horizons with New Project Management and Engineering Services

Property consultant Anarock has launched a new vertical in project management and engineering services, employing 550 people. This strategic move aims to capture a revenue of Rs 125 crore by the 2026-27 fiscal. The PMES sector addresses the growing demand for professional real estate project delivery across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anarock, a leading property consultancy firm based in Mumbai, has made a significant leap by launching its project management and engineering services division. The company has hired approximately 550 employees to meet client demands, expecting to earn Rs 125 crore from this venture by the 2026-27 fiscal.

The move marks Anarock's strategy to diversify into a one-stop real estate solution provider, as stated by Chairman Anuj Puri, who highlighted the firm's commitment to accountability and transparency in project execution. So far, Anarock has secured several contracts worth an estimated Rs 80 crore and gained 42 active clients in its new vertical.

With India's EPCM market projected to grow significantly, Anarock is poised to capitalize on the rising demand for tech-enabled project delivery. This initiative comes amid a booming real estate market fueled by housing demand and government reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

