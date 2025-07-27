TCS Streamlines Workforce Amidst Global Tech Challenges

India's leading IT services giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced plans to lay off roughly 2% of its global workforce, equating to about 12,261 jobs. The layoffs primarily affect middle and senior-level positions.

As of June 30, 2025, TCS had a workforce of 613,069, having expanded by 5,000 employees during the second quarter. The company's decision is part of a strategic initiative to transform into a 'future-ready organisation' by investing in technology, deploying AI, entering new markets, and realigning its workforce.

While TCS aims to support impacted employees with benefits and counseling, the move reflects broader industry trends. Microsoft's recent cuts of over 15,000 jobs and ongoing tech industry layoffs highlight the challenges posed by economic instability and the evolving role of AI in reshaping job markets.