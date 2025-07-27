Left Menu

TCS Streamlines Workforce Amidst Global Tech Challenges

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to lay off around 2% of its workforce, affecting 12,261 employees, primarily in middle and senior grades. This move aligns with TCS's strategy to become a 'future-ready organisation', focusing on technology investments, AI deployment, and market expansion while providing support for impacted employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading IT services giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced plans to lay off roughly 2% of its global workforce, equating to about 12,261 jobs. The layoffs primarily affect middle and senior-level positions.

As of June 30, 2025, TCS had a workforce of 613,069, having expanded by 5,000 employees during the second quarter. The company's decision is part of a strategic initiative to transform into a 'future-ready organisation' by investing in technology, deploying AI, entering new markets, and realigning its workforce.

While TCS aims to support impacted employees with benefits and counseling, the move reflects broader industry trends. Microsoft's recent cuts of over 15,000 jobs and ongoing tech industry layoffs highlight the challenges posed by economic instability and the evolving role of AI in reshaping job markets.

